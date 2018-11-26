La Fiscalía General del Estado ha registrado un escrito ante la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo en el que interesa la inadmisión "a límine", es decir, directa y sin más trámite, de la recusación del presidente de la Sala, Manuel Machena, que han presentado los encausados en el procés Oriol Junqueras, Raúl Romeva, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Tull para apartarle del caso.
El escrito, de 22 páginas y difundido este lunes, la Fiscalía afirma que "el incidente de recusación es extremadamente parco en argumentos" y pretende apartar a Marchena basándose en una supuesta vinculación con el PP "sin ningún dato objetivo sobre la conducta o disposición del Magistrado que permita fundar alguna sospecha".
En concreto, los líderes soberanistas solicitaron que se apartase al magistrado después de que se filtrase un mensaje de whatsapp que el portavoz del PP en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó, envió al resto de senadores afirmando que designar a Marchena como presidente del Tribunal Supremo les permitiría controlar la Sala Segunda desde atrás.
[Habrá ampliación]
