La Fiscalía presenta una querella contra el 
líder de Vox en Andalucía por presunto fraude de subvenciones

Ve indicios de un presunto delito de fraude de subvenciones con relación a la subvención estatal recibida en 2016 por la sociedad limitada Bio Wood Niebla, dado el papel de Francisco Serrano como socio de tal entidad.

Imagen de archivo de Francisco Serrano. EUROPA PRESS/María José López
sevilla

europa press

La Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía ha interpuesto este miércoles una querella ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) contra el presidente del grupo parlamentario Vox Andalucía, Francisco Serrano, al atisbar indicios de un presunto delito de fraude de subvenciones con relación a la subvención estatal recibida en 2016 por la sociedad limitada Bio Wood Niebla, dado el papel de dicho parlamentario andaluz como socio de tal entidad.

La decisión de la Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía surge después de que la Fiscalía de Sevilla trasladase a dicha instancia las diligencias de investigación penal iniciadas merced a la denuncia promovida por Facua ante la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) de la Brigada Provincial de la Policía Judicial de Sevilla, por los hechos en cuestión.

A la denuncia inicial de Facua se sumó después una denuncia por parte del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, según precisaba recientemente la Fiscalía.

(Habrá ampliación)

