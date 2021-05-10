La Fiscalía se querella contra Rocío Monasterio por presunta falsedad documental 

madrid
La Fiscalía de Madrid ha presentado una querella contra la portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea, Rocío Monasterio, por presunta falsedad en documento público en relación a un visado del Colegio de Aparejadores y Arquitectos Técnicos en 2016. El Ministerio Público ha presentado la querella ante la Sala de lo Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, dado el aforamiento del que goza Monasterio por su condición de diputada autonómica, según confirman fuentes de la Fiscalía a este medio.
El grupo municipal Más Madrid denunció que Monasterio utilizó un visado falso en 2016, correspondiente a una obra que hizo en 2005, cuando todavía no era arquitecta. Más Madrid denunció que la actual portavoz del Vox tramitó en 2011 y 2016 licencias con un visado del Colegio de Aparejadores falsificado para el proyecto de la reforma de un loft propiedad del presentador Arturo Valls.
Ahora, la Fiscalía encuentra indicios de delito de falsedad documental en ese proyecto presentado por Monasterio. Tras conocer la presentación de la querella, Más Madrid ha subrayado que se trata de una "buena noticia" que confirma que los indicios de que se trató de una "práctica irregular" eran "claros".
