Rocío Monasterio falsificó los planos de ejecución de obras del loft del presentador Arturo Valls según el Colegio de Aparejadores y Arquitectos Técnicos de Madrid. La agrupación de profesionales ha realizado una consulta que concluye en que el visado está falsificado, según recoge El País.
"El 'plano de ejecución calle Rodas número 7, plano estado actual', con el cajetín del estudio Monasterio & Asociados y con una firma en color azul en dicho recuadro, no se corresponde con ningún documento que obre en los archivos de esta corporación", ha dicho la entidad.
El plano fue tramitado en el Ayuntamiento en 2005, pero no está registrado en los archivos del Colegio, por lo que no son auténticos. La entidad ha negado que los documentos sean verdaderos a pesar de que incluyen su sello. Así, mientras que la rubrica que figura en el archivo 0511764 es real, en el resto están copiados.
El primero fue sellado "para otra intervención": "Un estudio y valoración para el acondicionamiento de local para vivienda, elaborado por una colegiada nuestra", explican. Además, informan de que Rocío Monasterio nunca ha sido colegiada de la corporación.
Valls contrató a la portavoz de Vox en 2005 como arquitecta para reconvertir un local comercial en una vivienda, a pesar de que Monasterio no obtuvo el título de Arquitectura hasta 2009, por lo que habría vuelto a firmar un proyecto sin estar titulada. Además, las obras se realizaron sin licencia, ya que la mandataria se limitó a enviar la solicitud inicial y luego se desentendió del procedimiento.
