La carta íntegra que envió el Vaticano al Gobierno sobre la exhumación de Franco asegura que la Santa Sede "no quiere intervenir en una cuestión que está sujeta a la jurisdicción española". El texto, al que ha tenido acceso El Independiente, no apoya la exhumación del dictador como había afirmado el Ejecutivo.
La versión del Gobierno se basaba en un fragmento de la carta que emitió el cardenal, Pietro Parolin, a la vicepresidenta del Ejecutivo, Carmen Calvo, en donde se establecía que "la Iglesia no se opone a la exhumación de los restos mortales del general Franco, si la Autoridad competente así lo dispone".
Sin embargo, en el texto también se establece que el Vaticano "no quiere intervenir". "La controversia que ahora es objeto de un recurso ante el Tribunal Supremo es competencia del Estado español y está sometido al Derecho y a la justicia española", continúa la carta.
Por su parte, la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, asegura que no cree "que el Ejecutivo tenga ningún problema en publicar la carta" ante las preguntas de los periodistas tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, aunque no ha dado más detalles.
