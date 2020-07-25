Estás leyendo: Puigdemont ofrece JxCat como eje central y "no sectario" del independentismo

Fundación de JxCat Puigdemont ofrece JxCat como eje central y "no sectario" del independentismo

Durante su intervención, el expresidente ha subrayado que en su organización "no sobra nadie": "Nos necesitamos todos, todas las miradas, acentos y estrategias para conseguir legar a las generaciones futuras el país al que tenemos derecho".

Carles Puigdemont intervé per vídeo a l'acte polític de la fundació de JxCat. JxCat
Carles Puigdemont interviene por videoconferencia en el acto político de la fundación de JxCat.

barcelona

efe

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha dado este sábado el pistoletazo de salida al congreso fundacional de JxCat, que representa a su entender la "corriente central" del independentismo y de Cataluña en su conjunto y que debe ser una "herramienta no sectaria ni excluyente".

Junts per Catalunya ha retransmitido este sábado el acto inaugural de su proceso congresual como partido, una transmisión en diferido a través de su canal de YouTube con un formato insólito, como si se tratara de un programa televisivo, con montaje y edición, conducido por la periodista Pilar Calvo.

El acto ha ido intercalando discursos de las caras más conocidas de JxCat con vídeos enlatados y una conversación entre presos y exiliados en un plató, donde estaban presentes físicamente Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Jordi Sánchez y Meritxell Borràs, que han intercambiado unas palabras de ánimo y afecto con la imagen virtual de cuerpo entero de Carles Puigdemont y Lluís Puig.

En su intervención, en la que no ha hecho ni una sola referencia al PDeCAT, que podría escindirse del espacio de JxCat, Puigdemont ha subrayado que en su organización "no sobra nadie": "Nos necesitamos todos, todas las miradas, acentos y estrategias para conseguir legar a las generaciones futuras el país al que tenemos derecho. Nuestra aspiración es reforzar la alianza de quienes estamos en el mismo bando, fortalecernos internamente para llegar hasta el final en los objetivos que nos marquemos"

