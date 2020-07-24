Estás leyendo: Una telespectadora alerta a la presentadora de un informativo de un bulto en el cuello que resultó cáncer

Público
Público

Televisión Una telespectadora alerta a la presentadora de un informativo de un bulto en el cuello que resultó cáncer

"Hola, acabo de ver tu informe de noticias. Lo que me preocupa es el bulto en tu cuello", decía el mensaje enviado a la presentadora Victoria Price, del canal 8 WFLA en Florida (Estados Unidos). Ésta fue al médico y resultó tener cáncer.

Presentadora Victoria Price
Imagen de la presentadora Victoria Price. (WFLA.COM)

miami

Actualizado:

efe

Una periodista del área de Tampa, en la costa oeste de Florida (Estados Unidos), detectó que tenía cáncer gracias a la alerta de una telespectadora que le vio un "bulto" en el cuello durante una emisión del informativo y se lo hizo saber a través de un correo electrónico.

"Hola, acabo de ver tu informe de noticias. Lo que me preocupa es el bulto en tu cuello", decía el mensaje enviado a la presentadora Victoria Price, del canal 8 WFLA.

"Por favor revisa tu tiroides. Me recuerda a mi cuello. El mío resultó ser cáncer. Cuídate", agregó el escueto mensaje.

Price informó a su audiencia a través de la cuenta de Twitter del canal: "Un poco de noticias personales para compartir. Resulta que tengo cáncer. Y se lo debo a uno de nuestros maravillosos @WFLA espectadores por llamar mi atención".

Price agregó en un comunicado que esta vez los papeles "se invirtieron" y un espectador estuvo "de su lado", en referencia al eslogan del noticiero 8 on Your Side (8 de tu lado).

"No es solo un eslogan en WFLA, es nuestra piedra angular", dijo Price, quien publica una foto suya señalándose el bulto en el cuello.

"Estamos cubriendo la mayor crisis sanitaria del siglo, pero mi propia salud era lo más lejano en mi mente", agregó.

Explicó que debido a la pandemia en Florida, donde cerca de 400.000 personas han resultado positivas de la COVID-19 y más de 5.600 han fallecido, su trabajo es interminable y apenas se acomoda a hacerlo desde casa.

Precisa que si no hubiera sido por la espectadora, a la que no identifica, nunca hubiera ido al doctor a revisarse.

La periodista después explicó en otros mensajes que el bulto es resultado de un tumor que presiona su tiroides y que se someterá a una cirugía para extirparlo junto con algunos ganglios linfáticos.

"Estaré fuera del trabajo por un rato, pero los veré pronto", agrega.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público