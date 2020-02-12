Estás leyendo: Teresa Rodríguez no aspirará a un nuevo mandato en Podemos Andalucía

el futuro de Adelante Andalucía Teresa Rodríguez no aspirará a un nuevo mandato en Podemos Andalucía

La decisión deja vía libre a Iglesias para tomar el control de la organización en la Comunidad

La coordinadora general de Podemos Andalucía y presidenta del grupo parlamentario de Adelante Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, en rueda de prensa en el Parlamento de Andalucía.

sevilla

Efe

La secretaria general de Podemos Andalucía y destacada dirigente de Anticapitalistas, Teresa Rodríguez, renunciará a un nuevo mandato, lo que deja libre el escenario para que la dirección de Pablo Iglesias impulse una candidatura en esta comunidad.

La decisión la comunicará oficialmente mañana jueves en una rueda de prensa en Sevilla Rodríguez, que este miércoles ha reunido a su Ejecutiva, de mayoría anticapitalista, para abordar la situación y confirmar que no presentará candidatura en la asamblea de mayo, que renovará los órganos del partido, han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la formación.

