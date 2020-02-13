Teresa Rodríguez y su equipo más cercano han decidido apostar de manera definitiva y con todas las consecuencias por el proyecto político que viene defendiendo desde hace tiempo: Adelante Andalucía, configurado como un sujeto político andaluz, autónomo. Rodríguez, en rueda de prensa, citó como referencia de su idea En Comú Podem, una plataforma cuya referencia estatal sea Unidas Podemos. "Nuestro objetivo es construir la casa común", dijo Rodríguez.

Este proceso que arranca hoy sin vuelta atrás posible está repleto de incertidumbres. Es pronto para saber qué sucederá en el futuro. De momento, Rodríguez seguirá hasta mayo como coordinadora de Podemos en Andalucía y también como diputada en el Parlamento de Andalucía y presidenta del grupo parlamentario. "No le vamos a regalar 11 diputados a IU", llegó a decir. El grupo se compone de 17 diputados, de los que 11 son afines a Rodríguez y sus tesis y 6 pertenecen a IU. A partir de mayo, todos los escenarios son posibles.

Rodríguez dijo que no era tiempo de hablar ahora de si repetiría como cartel electoral en las próximas autonómicas, también añadió que ella no había hablado aún con IU sobre cómo configurar las relaciones en el espacio Adelante Andalucia, pero que se hará, porque la voluntad es construir. Sin embargo, no se atrevió a descartar del todo una posible división de la izquierda andaluza en las próximas autonómicas. No es el escenario "deseable", se limitó a decir.

