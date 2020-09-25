Estás leyendo: La Generalitat considerará efectiva la inhabilitación de Torra cuando se le notifique

La Generalitat considerará efectiva la inhabilitación de Torra cuando se le notifique

Así lo plantea el informe elaborado por el gabinete jurídico de la Generalitat.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a la salida de la vista del Supremo que ha revisado su condena de inhabilitación por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central. EFE
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a la salida de la vista del Supremo que ha revisado su condena de inhabilitación por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central. EFE

La Generalitat de Catalunya considerará efectiva la posible inhabilitación del presidente catalán, Quim Torra, en el momento en que le sea notificada oficialmente, sin tener que esperar a que se resuelvan los eventuales recursos o el incidente de nulidad que pueda interponer la defensa.

Así lo plantea el informe elaborado por el gabinete jurídico de la Generalitat, en vísperas de que el Tribunal Supremo decida si confirma o no la condena a año y medio de inhabilitación a Torra por desobediencia, al no haber retirado a tiempo del balcón del Palau de la Generalitat una pancarta en favor de los presos independentistas en periodo electoral.

El "informe jurídico relativo a los efectos de una eventual firmeza de la sentencia condenatoria de inhabilitación del presidente de la Generalitat", que consta de 23 páginas, señala que "el momento a partir del cual produce efectos la pena impuesta" será cuando "se notifique esta firmeza" y Torra "tome conocimiento formal" de que queda inhabilitado para "actuar como president".

