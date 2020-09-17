Estás leyendo: El Supremo revisa la inhabilitación de Torra

El presidente catalán comparece en la vista del recurso de casación por su condena a 15 meses de inhabilitación por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central que le prohibió colgar 'símbolos partidistas' en periodo electoral en edificios oficiales.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, consulta su dispositivo móvil durante el debate de política general que anualmente celebra el Parlament. /EFE
El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, ha reivindicado, horas antes de ir al Tribunal Supremo, la polémica pancarta a favor de los encausados por el "procés" que le puede costar la inhabilitación ya que la mantuvo en edificios oficiales durante las elecciones de abril de 2019 en contra de la orden de retirada dada por la Junta Electoral Central.

"Pues sí, libertad presos políticos y exiliados", ha dicho Torra en un mensaje colgado desde su perfil de Twitter. La imagen es del balcón del Palau de la Generalitat, cubierto con esta pancarta con el mensaje "Libertad presos políticos y exiliados", en catalán e inglés, al lado de un lazo amarillo.

Torra fue condenado a 15 meses de inhabilitación para ejercer cargos públicos por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central en 2019, cuando le conminó a retirar esta pancarta y otros "símbolos partidistas" de los edificios oficiales de la Generalitat durante el periodo electoral.

El presidente de la Generalitat ha al Tribunal Supremo sobre las 11:30 de este jueves, media hora antes del inicio de la vista. Está acompañado del vicepresident de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, y la consellera de Presidencia y portavoz del Govern, Meritxell Budó, entre otros.

Torra asiste a la vista del Tribunal Supremo contra su condena como representante de la Generalitat, no por su condición de acusado.

