Girauta se da de baja de Cs tras el 'sí' de Arrimadas a la prórroga del estado de alarma

"No trabajamos tanto para construir una bisagra", ha escrito en Twitter el hasta ahora portavoz de Cs.

El portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, durante la rueda de prensa esta mañana en el Congreso de los Diputados, en la semana en que se debate la moción de censura contra el jefe del ejecutivo, Mariano Rajoy.-EFE/Javier Lizón
El hasta ahora portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta.-EFE/Javier Lizón

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El exportavoz de Ciudadanos, Juan Carlos Girauta, ha decidido darse de baja del partido naranja después de que la actual líder del partido, Inés Arrimadas, haya pactado con el Gobierno su 'sí' al estado de alarma.

El Gobierno de coalición y Ciudadanos han alcanzado un acuerdo por el que ambas partes manifiestan la conveniencia de prolongar el actual Estado de Alarma para lograr vencer a la pandemia del coronavirus.

El 'sí' de la formación naranja no ha sentado bien al que hasta ahora ha sido el portavoz del partido en el Congreso, que ha anunciado en Twitter su baja como afiliado del partido. "No trabajamos tanto para construir una bisagra. Acabo de comunicar formalmente mi baja como afiliado a Ciudadanos", ha escrito Girauta en un mensaje en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

La noche de este mismo martes, Arrimadas ha celebrado también en la red social el acuerdo de su partido con el Ejectutivo: "Logramos que el Gobierno acepte nuestras condiciones", ha proclamado. 

