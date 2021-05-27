Estás leyendo: El Gobierno anuncia un plan global para Ceuta y Melilla dentro de la nueva Estrategia de Seguridad Nacional

La medida incluirá además por primera vez las campañas de desinformación como amenaza para España, junto a otros 15 vectores que ya estaban recogidos en el documento anterior, del año 2017.

Decenas de niños marroquíes esperan a que se les realice una prueba de coronavirus y se les identifique en las naves del Tarajal, improvisado punto de reunión donde se hacinan los menores ante la falta de otros espacios para su acogida o para esperar que sus padres los reclamen, ya que los menores solos no pueden ser devueltos a su país. Jairo Vargas

El Gobierno incluirá un plan global para Ceuta y Melilla dentro de la nueva Estrategia de Seguridad Nacional, que espera aprobar antes del próximo verano, según ha anunciado este jueves en el Congreso el director de gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, Iván Redondo.

En una comparecencia ante la Comisión Mixta de Seguridad Nacional, Redondo ha adelantado las bases sobre las que se asentará la nueva estrategia. Entre otros asuntos, incluye las amenazas híbridas como desafío para España. 

Dentro de ellas, ha anunciado que se incluirá un plan global de seguridad para las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla. Este anuncio coincide con la reciente crisis vivida con Marruecos y el paso por la frontera de miles de personas.

La nueva Estrategia de Seguridad Nacional incluirá además por primera vez las campañas de desinformación como amenaza para España, junto a otros 15 vectores que ya estaban recogidos en el documento anterior, del año 2017.

