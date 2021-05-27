El Gobierno anuncia un plan global para Ceuta y Melilla dentro de la nueva Estrategia de Seguridad Nacional

Actualizado:
El Gobierno incluirá un plan global para Ceuta y Melilla dentro de la nueva Estrategia de Seguridad Nacional, que espera aprobar antes del próximo verano, según ha anunciado este jueves en el Congreso el director de gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, Iván Redondo.
En una comparecencia ante la Comisión Mixta de Seguridad Nacional, Redondo ha adelantado las bases sobre las que se asentará la nueva estrategia. Entre otros asuntos, incluye las amenazas híbridas como desafío para España.
Dentro de ellas, ha anunciado que se incluirá un plan global de seguridad para las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla. Este anuncio coincide con la reciente crisis vivida con Marruecos y el paso por la frontera de miles de personas.
La nueva Estrategia de Seguridad Nacional incluirá además por primera vez las campañas de desinformación como amenaza para España, junto a otros 15 vectores que ya estaban recogidos en el documento anterior, del año 2017.
