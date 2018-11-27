El Gobierno apoya la continuidad de Borrell y da por suficiente que no recurriera la sanción

El Gobierno respalda al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, y no considera que deba dimitir por la multa de 30.000 euros que le ha impuesto la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) por vender acciones de Abengoa teniendo información privilegiada cuando era consejero de esa compañía, según fuentes del Ejecutivo.
Para el Gobierno, “no hay nada nuevo” que justifique ahora la petición de Pablo Iglesias para que dimita, ya que al no recurrir el ministro la sanción por decisión propia, el expediente administrativo sencillamente ha seguido su curso, por lo que no ven ningún elemento novedoso.
La posición del Gobierno fue confirmada por el ministro de Fomento y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, quien ante la petición de Pablo Iglesias, se limitó a decir que Borrell ya había dado explicaciones en el Senado sobre etos hechos y que la multa impuesta era algo que ya se sabía que iba a ocurrir tras la sanción impuesta.
Ábalos recordó que la sanción era esperada y que el propio Borrell dijo que, por responsabilidad como ministro, no la iba a recurrir ante el Ministerio de Economía, aunque indicó que estaba en total desacuerdo con esta sanción, que no compartía en modo alguno
Al Gobierno parece que le vale esta decisión de Borrell de renunciar a recurrir la sanción, y cree que no tiene que dimitir por esta irregularidad. “Total respaldo del Gobierno”, aseguran desde La Moncloa.
