El Gobierno aprueba la norma que devuelve la sanidad universal

Hace años que los extranjeros que no podían justificar su residencia en España carecían de acceso a la sanidad gracias a una medida que impuso el PP durante su mandato. Ahora, el Gobierno en minoría de Sánchez, ha dado luz verde para revocar esta normativa y que vuelva la sanidad universal.

La ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá, durante su participación, hoy, en el desayuno informativo que Fórum Europa organiza en Madrid. /EFE

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, durante su participación en un desayuno informativo. /EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado hoy un real decreto que modifica la reforma del PP que retiró la tarjeta sanitaria a los inmigrantes en situación irregular y que devuelve la sanidad universal al ligar la asistencia a la ciudadanía y no al concepto de asegurado.

La portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Celaá, ha anunciado la aprobación de esta medida en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, en la que ha destacado el trabajo realizado por la ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, Carmen Montón, ya que ha cumplido con su palabra dada hace seis semanas de presentar un real decreto para la protección de la sanidad.

Con esta normativa, el Gobierno, segun Celaá, cumple uno de sus principales compromisos, que es devolver a los ciudadanos los derechos que ha arrebatado la crisis, tanto laborales, como sanitarios. Con esta norma, los inmigrantes en situación irregular tendrán derecho a la asistencia sanitaria en iguales condiciones que los españoles sin tener que justificar su residencia en España, si los servicios sociales constatan que su país no puede abonar esta cobertura.

