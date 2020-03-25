Estás leyendo: El Gobierno cierra con China la compra de materiales por 432 millones: 550 millones de mascarillas y 5,5 millones de test

Emergencia del coronavirus El Gobierno cierra con China la compra de materiales por 432 millones: 550 millones de mascarillas y 5,5 millones de test

Illa niega que el Gobierno impida comprar material sanitario a las CCAA
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha defendido la compra centralizada de material sanitario que ha realizado el Gobierno, especialmente en el mercado chino, y ha negado que el Ejecutivo presidido por Pedro Sánchez haya puesto impedimentos a las comunidades autónomas para la compra de estos productos.

madrid

Alejandro L. de miguel / manuel Sánchez

El Gobierno cierra con China la compra de materiales por 432 millones: 550 millones de mascarillas y 5,5 millones de test.

(Habrá ampliación)

