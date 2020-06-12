Estás leyendo: Más País pide explicaciones al Gobierno sobre su implicación con la Ley trans tras el documento feminista del PSOE

GOBIERNO DE COALICIÓN Más País pide explicaciones al Gobierno sobre su implicación con la Ley trans tras el documento feminista del PSOE

Un documento interno del PSOE, distribuido hace dos días por diversas redes sociales y chats de Whatsapp, fijaba la posición de la formación sobre "las teorías que niegan la realidad de las mujeres".

Íñigo Errejón. / Archivo

madrid

Europa press

Ahora, Más País quiere que el Gobierno aclare su implicación con la Ley trans, después de las críticas surgidas en el colectivo por la publicación del documento interno del PSOE que las asociaciones consideran "transfóbico".

El texto del PSOE fue enviado a cuadros y militantes socialistas y difundido en redes 

En este documento, el partido reivindica que el sujeto político del feminismo son las mujeres, al tiempo que rechaza el derecho "a la autodeterminación sexual" así como las denominadas teorías y activismo 'queer' porque, a su juicio, "desdibuja a las mujeres como sujeto político y jurídico".

Solicitan la comparecencia de Calvo

La formación que lidera Íñigo Errejón, ha pedido en el Congreso la comparecencia de la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, para que informe sobre esta materia, "recogiendo", según explica, las reclamaciones del colectivo trans. "Los derechos trans son derechos humanos", ha escrito el diputado en sus redes sociales.

Íñigo Errejón : "Los derechos trans son derechos humanos"

Errejón se hace eco, además, de un tuit en el que la presidenta de la Federación Plataforma Trans, Mar Cambrollé, exige al PSOE "una rectificación" sobre el documento publicado, además de la "urgente tramitación" de la Ley trans, que las asociaciones pertenecientes a esta plataforma ayudaron a redactar y que se encontraba entre los compromisos del acuerdo entre socialistas y Unidas Podemos para un Gobierno progresista de coalición.

Diversas discrepancias

La ley ya había provocado diversas discrepancias antes del momento de su aprobación por el Consejo de Ministros que no solo fueron de forma, sino también de contenido. Entre ellas se encontraban algunas definiciones y afirmaciones de la ley que, según algunas fuentes socialistas invisibilizaban o "borraban" a las mujeres de la norma.

