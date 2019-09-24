Público
El Gobierno ejecutará la sentencia sobre  Franco "cuanto antes y de forma discreta"

Calvo dice que es una "dignísima noticia para nuestra democracia" y que supone "pasar un página durísima" de la HIstoria

Foto de archivo de la sepultura del dictador Francisco Franco en el Interior de la Basílica de la Santa Cruz del Valle de Los Caídos.. EFE/Javier Lizón

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, mostró este martes su satisfacción personal y la del propio presidente del Ejecutivo en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, por la sentencia el Tribunal Supremo que avala el traslado de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

Calvo anunció que el Gobierno tiene previsto ejecutar la sentencia "lo más pronto posible" y proceder a la exhumación de los restos de "manera discreta, cuanto antes"; dijo.

Para la vicepresidenta, con esta decisión España pasa "una página durísima" de su historia y, en su opinión, la sentencia es "una dignísima noticia para nuestra democracia"; afirmó.

Calvo indicó que en cuanto se les comunique oficialmente la sentencia se iniciarán los trámites finales para la exhumación que pasan por un nuevo acuerdo del Consejo de MInistros.

La vicepresidenta habló de una traslado casi inmediato porque, según apuntó, es deseable que este asunto, "este lo más lejos posible de la campaña electoral":

Finalmente, Calvo apuntó que no teme que haya ningún problema con la Iglesia Católica, ya que aseguró que no ha puesto ninguna dificultad hasta ahora y siempre ha dicho que acataría las decisiones.

La vicepresidenta indicó que le comunicó telefónicamente a Pedro Sánchez, que se encuentra en Nueva York, la decisión del Tribunal Supremo y que el presidente puso en valor el trabajo jurídico hecho desde la Vicepresidencia y el proceso garantista que se ha llevado en todo el proceso. 

