Estás leyendo: El Gobierno no contempla volver al estado de alarma para afrontar rebrotes del coronavirus, "ni a corto ni a medio plazo"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Desescalada El Gobierno no contempla volver al estado de alarma para afrontar rebrotes del coronavirus, "ni a corto ni a medio plazo"

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, defiende que el sistema sanitario vuelve a tener fuerza como para afrontar un posible rebrote. La vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, recordó durante la mañana que el Ejecutivo cuenta con esta herramienta, que se puede aplicar en una o varias partes del territorio

El Gobierno abonará en septiembre a CCAA los 2.000 millones para Educación
Los 2.000 millones de euros que el Ejecutivo destinará a la Educación dentro del Fondo Covid-19 dotado con 16.000 millones para las CC.AA se abonarán en septiembre y el 80 por ciento se destinará a los alumnos de 0 a 16 años. Así, lo ha explicado la ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero. (Fuente: La Moncloa)

Madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel Sánchez

El Gobierno asegura ahora que no prevé volver a decretar el estado de alarma, que permite restringir la movilidad, en el caso de nuevos rebrotes del coronavirus. "El Gobierno no está estudiando, ni en el corto ni en el medio plazo", volver a decretar el estado de alarma, aseguraba este martes la ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero. 

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Montero ha celebrado que, en la desescalada, el sistema sanitario haya recobrado "una musculatura fuerte", para afrontar los rebrotes que ya se han localizado, y ha incido en que hoy por hoy existen los "instrumentos necesarios" para acotar brotes esporádicos.

El Ejecutivo, según Montero, no espera que la situación sanitaria del país cambie "de forma drástica", y sólo entonces utilizaría todos los instrumentos a su alcance para hacer frente a la Covid-19. "No está previsto", incidía.

Durante la mañana, la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, aseguró en una entrevista en Antena 3 que, de agravarse estos rebrotes, el Gobierno puede volver a decretar el estado de alarma, sea en zonas concretas o en la totalidad del territorio."Ojalá no lo tengamos que hacer, pero seremos contundentes para proteger la salud. Llegado el momento, el Gobierno volverá a dar señales de responsabilidad", afirmó. 

(Habrá ampliación)


Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público