La Guardia Civil registra la sede de Abengoa

La operación en la multinacional, hoy en concurso de acreedores, está coordinada por la Audiencia Nacional.

Sede de Abengoa en Palmas Altas en Sevilla.
Sede de Abengoa en Palmas Altas en Sevilla. EUROPA PRESS

Un equipo de agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa de la Guardia Civil (UCO) ha accedido este martes a las instalaciones centrales de la multinacional sevillana Abengoa, declarada el pasado mes de febrero en concurso voluntario de acreedores al acumular una deuda de aproximadamente 6.000 millones y no prosperar su última operación de reestructuración.

Como ha avanzado la Cadena SER y han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación, un grupo de unos 20 agentes habría accedido la mañana de este martes a la sede central de la entidad, en el campus tecnológico de Palmas Altas. Su objetivo es el departamento de contabilidad.

La UCO ha actuado por orden de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional en una causa sobre la que se ha decretado secreto de sumario, según las citadas fuentes.

