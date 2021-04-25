La Guardia Costera italiana ha rescatado una barca con más de 100 personas a bordo, incluidos varios menores, que fue escoltada y remolcada hoy hasta el puerto de Roccella Ionica (Calabria, sur) en vista de las pésimas condiciones meteorológicas de las últimas horas en el Mediterráneo, informaron fuentes oficiales.
La embarcación fue localizada este sábado en un área SAR (operaciones de búsqueda y rescate) italiana con una treintena de personas visibles sobre la cubierta y, dado el fuerte oleaje existente, "el Centro Nacional Operativo de la Guardia Costera italiana asumió la coordinación de las operaciones" y envió tres patrulleras a la zona, además de una nave de rescate.
Tras confirmar la presencia de al menos 100 migrantes, se decidió escoltar y monitorear la barca, incluso durante la noche, por las patrulleras junto a un equipo operativo de socorristas marítimos, además de protegerla del fuerte viento y de las olas gracias al buque mercante, informó la Guardia Costera en un comunicado, explicando que las adversas condiciones meteorológicas "impedían efectuar trasbordos".
En el último tramo de la navegación hacia Roccella Jonica, el motor del barco se detuvo y estuvo a punto de volcar, por lo que fue inmediatamente enganchada a las patrulleras y remolcada hasta el puerto, donde se puso fin a "una misión larga y muy difícil".
Este rescate se produce sólo días después de la muerte de 130 migrantes en un último naufragio ocurrido en el Mediterráneo Central después de que durante dos días organizaciones humanitarias solicitaran ayuda a las autoridades de Libia, Malta e Italia, sin recibir respuesta.
El barco Ocean Viking, de la ONG SOS Méditerranée, acudió el pasado jueves a la zona del naufragio, alertada por "Alarm Phone", un servicio telefónico de ayuda a los inmigrantes y se encontró "un mar de cadáveres".
SOS Méditerranée pidió a las autoridades de los países del Mediterráneo que enviaran barcos para rescatarlos, pero ninguno respondió a las llamadas de socorro, denunció la Organización Mundial para las Migraciones (OIM).
