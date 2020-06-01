madridActualizado:
Los trabajadores de Urgencias y Emergencias de Madrid han denunciado a través de Twitter el mal estado en el que se encuentra la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos del Hospital de La Paz, tras las fuertes tormentas registradas este pasado domingo.
Cables de electricidad a la vista, agua filtrándose por el techo y escombros en el suelo. "Por si fuera poco la falta de camas y personal que hemos sufrido ante la covid-19, nuestros hospitales se caen a pedazos (recortes en mantenimiento). Aquí, la UVI de la Paz. Es lo que tiene deteriorar y privatizar", así lo han señalado en uno de los tuits.
En las imágenes y vídeos difundidos, se puede ver como el agua de las últimas tormentas registradas en Madrid se cuela por el techo del hospital, causando graves daños de mantenimiento y con unas goteras que tienen que paliar con cubos de agua. "Resultado de la falta de mantenimiento. Así cuida el Gobierno de la comunidad de sus héroes y sus pacientes", explican los trabajadores del centro.
Los sanitarios culpan de la situación acaecida al Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid por la falta de recursos empleados en la Sanidad. Por su parte, la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, acompañada por el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, y del director gerente del hospital, Rafael Pérez-Santamarina, ha acudido esta mañana a visitar las instalaciones del hospital.
Desde la Comunidad de Madrid han señalado que no se han registrado daños personales ni materiales y que el centro ha podido continuar con su trabajo diario con "absoluta normalidad", según recoge laSexta.
Pero esta no es la primera vez que ocurre algo parecido, hace unos años se produjo la rotura de varías tuberías debido a una avería en la bomba de agua provocó una auténtica cascada de agua en las instalaciones, lo que si afectó a varias plantas del centro.
