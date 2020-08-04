Estás leyendo: ¿Dónde ha huido Juan Carlos I? La Casa Real lo oculta pero estas son las sospechas

Dos hipótesis sobre el paradero del monarca emérito se abren paso, pero el hermetismo oficial sobre su destino es total.

Juan Carlos I
Juan Carlos I, imagen de archivo / EFE

madrid

Desde que este lunes por la tarde se conociera que el rey emerito había huido de España, ninguna fuente oficial ha desvelado el paradero del monarca. El hermetismo y el ocultamiento es total. Fuentes de la Casa Real consultadas por este diario no han confirmado ni desmentido ninguna hipótesis. Silencio.

En las últimas horas han comenzado a tomar fuerza dos posibles destinos, pero se trata hasta el momento de hipótesis sin confirmar. Según una de ellas, Juan Carlos I podría estar en Portugal desde que se anunció que había abandonado España. Así lo afirman diversos medios lusos, que sitúan al monarca en Estoril, a donde habría llegado pocas horas después de anunciar su salida de España. 

Otra de las hipótesis que se abre paso es que el emérito podría encontrarse desde este martes en la República Dominicana, destino al que habría llegado en avión desde Portugal, por lo que su paso por el país vecino parece ser una realidad. 

