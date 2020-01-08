Público
Iglesia El Arzobispo de Oviedo pide a la Virgen de Covadonga que "salve España"

Jesús Sanz Montes ha pedido protección divina en una publicación en Twitter ante el nuevo Gobierno de coalición.

Jesús Sanz Montes, el Arzobispo de Oviedo. / Europa Press

El Arzobispo de Oviedo, Jesús Sanz Montes, ha pedido este miércoles –un día después de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez– a la Santina de Covadonga, patrona de Asturias, que ayude a "salvar España".

A través de un apunte en twitter, el Arzobispo ha indicado que "que la incertidumbre dibuja hoy el horizonte". "Sabemos que tras las nubes y tormentas, el sol amanece devolviendo el color a cuanto la torpeza, la mentira y la vanidad nos había secuestrado", ha escrito Sanz Montes.

"Pido a Dios que ese sol que nace de lo alto alumbre nuestro camino. Santina, sálvanos y salva España", concluye el Arzobispo en un tweet publicado este miércoles 8 de enero, día en el que Pedro Sánchez ha prometido su cargo como presidente del Gobierno.

