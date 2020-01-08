El Arzobispo de Oviedo, Jesús Sanz Montes, ha pedido este miércoles –un día después de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez– a la Santina de Covadonga, patrona de Asturias, que ayude a "salvar España".
A través de un apunte en twitter, el Arzobispo ha indicado que "que la incertidumbre dibuja hoy el horizonte". "Sabemos que tras las nubes y tormentas, el sol amanece devolviendo el color a cuanto la torpeza, la mentira y la vanidad nos había secuestrado", ha escrito Sanz Montes.
"Pido a Dios que ese sol que nace de lo alto alumbre nuestro camino. Santina, sálvanos y salva España", concluye el Arzobispo en un tweet publicado este miércoles 8 de enero, día en el que Pedro Sánchez ha prometido su cargo como presidente del Gobierno.
La incertidumbre dibuja hoy el horizonte. Sabemos q tras las nubes y tormentas, el sol amanece devolviendo el color a cuanto la torpeza, la mentira y la vanidad nos había secuestrado. Pido a Dios q ese sol q nace de lo alto alumbre nuestro camino. Santina, sálvanos y salva España— jesus sanz montes (@jsmofm) January 8, 2020
