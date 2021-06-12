ALCORCÓN (MADRID)
La portavoz de Podemos, Isa Serra, ha anunciado este sábado que su partido apoyará desde el Ministerio de Igualdad dirigido por Irene Montero, el indulto para Juana Rivas, que este viernes ingresó en un centro de inserción social para cumplir condena por negarse a entregar sus hijos a su expareja.
En su intervención en la IV Asamblea de Podemos, en la que ha presentado la candidatura de la ministra de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra, para relevar a Pablo Iglesias al frente del partido, Serra ha avanzado que el Ministerio de Igualdad apoyará a las mujeres, como Juana Rivas que, a su juicio, han sido perjudicadas "por los jueces".
Tras dejar claro que el movimiento feminista es el "mejor antídoto" contra el machismo, ha enviado un mensaje de solidaridad con Beatriz, la madre de las dos niñas secuestradas por su padre en Tenerife.
Al hilo del caso de Juana Rivas y de las dos niñas de Tenerife, la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, también reclamó este viernes una "justicia feminista".
"Para evitar que los maltratadores sigan asesinando y ejerciendo violencia para dar donde más duele a las mujeres, hay que defender a Juana Rivas", proclamó.
