MADRID
El Partido Popular llevará al Congreso de los Diputados una proposición de ley de reforma de la ley de indultos para que no se pueda conceder esta medida de gracia a personas condenadas por delitos como los de sedición y rebelión.
Esta iniciativa de PP se produce después de que el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, anunciase que la tramitación de las solicitudes de indulto de los presos del procés comenzará la próxima semana y afirmase que es su "obligación" dar trámite a las peticiones presentadas.
En una entrevista en Intereconomía TV, que ha recogido Europa Press, la portavoz del Grupo Popular, Cuca Gamarra, ha avanzado que su partido va a registrar una proposición de ley "para evitar los indultos en algunos delitos como son los de sedición y rebelión".
Gamarra ha avisado que el anuncio de tramitar los indultos necesita una "respuesta rápida por parte de la oposición" con el fin de "frenar ese camino que el PSOE está iniciando" con sus "aliados" que, según ha dicho, "son los enemigos de España".
Iniciativas similares
El Grupo Popular ya presentó en la pasada legislatura una iniciativa similar en el Congreso -no llegó a debatirse y decayó con la convocatoria de elecciones- para prohibir que un Gobierno pueda indultar a condenados por rebelión, sedición y traición. En esta nueva legislatura, el PP volverá a llevar esta solicitud al Parlamento.
Asimismo, el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ya aseguró este miércoles que es de una "extraordinaria gravedad" que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez pueda conceder indultos a los condenados por sedición por el 1-O y adelantó que si llegan a aprobarse su partido recurrirá al Tribunal Supremo.
"Si Sánchez no defiende los intereses de España, si se le cae ya la careta y revela el precio tan caro que paga por seguir en el poder, el PP sí está dispuesto a defender a España", afirmó rotundo el presidente de los conssrvadores.
