Irene Montero vuelve a dar positivo en la prueba de la covid-19

La ministra deberá seguir de cuarentena "al menos" una semana más.

Fotografía de archivo de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. - EFE
Fotografía de archivo de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero. - EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

efe | público

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha vuelto a dar positivo en la prueba del coronavirus, aunque se encuentra "bien" y seguirá trabajando desde casa al menos una semana más, según han informado a Público fuentes del Ministerio que preside.

La ministra deberá seguir de cuarentena "al menos" una semana más, informa hoy el propio Ministerio de Igualdad en un comunicado. En la nota se precisa que Montero se encuentra "bien" y que seguirá trabajando "desde casa" por indicación de las autoridades sanitarias.

Esta noticia se produce dos días después de que a la ministra hubiera concluido el periodo inicial de cuarentena tras haber dado positivo por primera vez el pasado 12 de marzo.

