IU y Podemos acusan a Teresa Rodríguez de transfuguismo y reclaman que la Cámara la eche del grupo parlamentario

Presentan un escrito, que debe ver la Mesa de la Cámara, en el que solicitan que ella y siete diputados más pasen a ser diputados no adscritos 

Teresa Rodríguez.

sevilla

raúl bocanegra

IU y Podemos han acusado a Teresa Rodríguez y a siete diputados más de transfuguismo y han pedido su expulsión del grupo parlamentario Adelante Andalucía, en un documento firmado por Inmaculada Nieto (IU), una de las portavoces de Adelante Andalucía, que ha sido remitido a la presidenta del Parlamento, Marta Bosquet, y al que ha tenido acceso Público. La petición se verá en la Mesa de la Cámara, que tomará una decisión.

En el documento, Nieto expone que ha "recibido comunicación" de Jesús de Manuel Jerez, secretario de Organización de Podemos Andalucía, en la que se le traslada que "8 diputados y diputadas" han causado baja como afiliados en su formación política, "quedando en situación de transfuguismo". La noticia la avanzó el periodista Carlos Rocha, en Diario de Sevilla.

La portavoz añade en el escrito: "Atendiendo la solicitud y dado que ya no pertenecen al partido político/coalición electoral en cuya candidatura concurrieron a las elecciones, procedo a cursar la baja en el grupo parlamentario de Adelante Andalucía y consecuentemente solicito dé traslado a la Mesa para que los diputados y diputadas Teresa Rodríguez-Rubio, Ángela Aguilera, José Ignacio García, Luz Marina Dorado, María Vanessa García, María Gracia González, Ignacio Molina y Diego Crespo adquieran la condición de diputados y diputadas no adscritos".

