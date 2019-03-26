Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones autonómicas IU no confluirá con Podemos en Madrid: la izquierda se disgrega en cuatro listas

Las bases de Izquierda Unida aprueban, con el 60,5% de los votos, presentarse a las elecciones autonómicas con la plataforma Madrid En Pie, junto a Anticapitalistas, y rechazar el ofrecimiento de Podemos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alberto Garzón, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE

Alberto Garzón, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE

Las bases de Izquierda Unida han decidido no confluir con Podemos para formar una candidatura conjunta en la Comunidad de Madrid en las próximas elecciones autonómicas del 26 de mayo. Con el 60,5% de los votos han optado por rechazar el ofrecimiento del partido de Pablo Iglesias, cuya candidatura lidera Isabel Serra, y mantener la plataforma Madrid En Pie, junto a Anticapitalistas Madrid.

Los resultados del referéndum suponen un varapalo para la dirección federal, que sí había apostado por unir fuerzas con la formación morada en la región madrileña, tal y como ha hecho a nivel estatal de cara a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

Así, la izquierda acudirá a la convocatoria electoral en la Comunidad de Madrid dividida en cuatro listas. La que presenta el PSOE, liderada por Ángel Gabilondo, la plataforma Más Madrid, con Íñigo Errejón  al frente y que decidió escindirse de Podemos, el propio partido del círculo, y ahora también Madrid En Pie.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad