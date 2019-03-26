Las bases de Izquierda Unida han decidido no confluir con Podemos para formar una candidatura conjunta en la Comunidad de Madrid en las próximas elecciones autonómicas del 26 de mayo. Con el 60,5% de los votos han optado por rechazar el ofrecimiento del partido de Pablo Iglesias, cuya candidatura lidera Isabel Serra, y mantener la plataforma Madrid En Pie, junto a Anticapitalistas Madrid.
Los resultados del referéndum suponen un varapalo para la dirección federal, que sí había apostado por unir fuerzas con la formación morada en la región madrileña, tal y como ha hecho a nivel estatal de cara a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.
Así, la izquierda acudirá a la convocatoria electoral en la Comunidad de Madrid dividida en cuatro listas. La que presenta el PSOE, liderada por Ángel Gabilondo, la plataforma Más Madrid, con Íñigo Errejón al frente y que decidió escindirse de Podemos, el propio partido del círculo, y ahora también Madrid En Pie.
(Habrá ampliación)
