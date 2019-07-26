IU pide a la Fiscalía que recurra la absolución de Ana Botella por la venta de pisos protegidos a un fondo buitre

Izquierda Unida ha presentado un escrito ante la Fiscalía General del Estado para que recurra la sentencia del Tribunal de Cuentas que absuelve a la exalcaldesa Ana Botella y a quienes fueron concejales en su equipo de gobierno de vender un total de 18 promociones de viviendas de la Empresa Municipal de Vivienda de Madrid (EMVS) al grupo societario Fidere, sociedad de inversión inmobiliaria del fondo Blackstone.
Este tribunal considera en la sentencia absolutoria que la enajenación se realizó mediante concurso público y que no se puede imputar "negligencia grave" a los apelantes al constar en la venta que se aprobó un plan de viabilidad financiera, sin que fuera "impugnada en ningún modo".
Ante esta sentencia, IU entiende que hay "elementos de juicio más que suficientes para considerar imprescindible que sean los tribunales de la jurisdicción ordinaria, y más concretamente el Tribunal Supremo, quien pueda conocer y resolver definitivamente el asunto planteado, sin que cercene ninguna oportunidad procesal para la defensa del interés social".
Del mismo modo apelan, tanto Sol Sánchez como Arancha Mejías (afectada por la venta de viviendas) al "innegable interés social que concurre" en este caso, pues hay "consecuencias altamente gravosas que la venta de viviendas de la EMVS ha representado para los inquilinos de estas viviendas sociales".
En el escrito se hace referencia, además, al voto particular de uno de los consejeros del Tribunal de Cuentas, Felipe García, quien mantiene que la operación de venta fue "lesiva" para el patrimonio municipal.
Así, han incluido algunos de los argumentos que vertió en su momento García, como el hecho de que "no se pidió tasación a una empresa tasadora oficial", que "la concurrencia estaba viciada desde el origen" o que "el precio de fijó en los contactos de la empresa intermediaria con los ofertantes".
García también argumentó que "en el procedimiento de enajenación de los inmuebles no se cumplió con los principios de publicidad, concurrencia, transparencia y objetividad".
En la misma línea, se aseguraba en el voto particular que la venta "no respetó los derechos de los inquilinos y ocupantes de las viviendas y fue claramente lesiva".
Cree García, y en ello se apoyan Sánchez y Mejías, que había otras alternativas a la enajenación de los pisos, como aplicar criterios profesionales en la gestión de la EMVS o la inyección de capital por parte del Consistorio para reequilibrar sus cuentas.
