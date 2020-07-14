MadridActualizado:
Izquierda Unida ha identificado este martes la división, las peleas internas y la insuficiente implantación territorial, fortaleza organizativa y vínculos sociales en los territorios como claves para explicar el "grave retroceso", o la "severa derrota" de las candidaturas de Unidas Podemos en las elecciones del 12-J, en Galicia y Euskadi.
La Comisión Colegiada de IU, que se reunió en la tarde del lunes, ha remitido este martes un comunicado en el que resume su primer análisis de lo ocurrido en las elecciones del domingo, mientras Unidas Podemos como conjunto, y también Podemos, están conmocionadas por la debacle electoral y permanecen en silencio; aún no han convocado a la Ejecutiva para analizar los resultados, aunque esperan hacerlo a lo largo de la semana.
Más allá de las llamadas a la reflexión y el reconocimiento a la "derrota sin paliativos" de Pablo Iglesias, a través de mensajes publicados en su cuenta de Twitter, y del rechazo a que exista una única "causa concreta" que explique estos resultados, por parte de la portavoz de la Ejecutiva del partido, Isa Serra, éste es el primer posicionamiento oficial de los órganos de dirección de una de las fuerzas que integran Unidas Podemos.
