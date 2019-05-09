Público
CIS La izquierda gobernaría en Madrid con Gabilondo y Vox se quedaría fuera de la Asamblea autonómica

La suma de PSOE, Podemos y Más Madrid se quedaría con el 41,1% de los votos, mientras que PP y Cs no llegarían al 28%. Según el barómetro del CIS, la ultraderecha no superaría la barrera del 5% y se quedaría fuera de la Asamblea.

Se cuentan las papeletas en Barcelona después de que cerraran las urnas en las elecciones autonómicas en Catalunya. REUTERS/Albert Gea

El socialista Ángel Gabilondo ganaría las elecciones autonómicas en Madrid y gobernaría la Comunidad con el apoyo de Podemos y de Más Madrid, según el barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de abril. El PSOE obtiene en el estudio (que no recoge la intención directa de voto en esta ocasión) un 22,4% en voto más simpatía, mientras que Podemos y Más Madrid obtienen un 9,4 y un 9,3 respectivamente.

