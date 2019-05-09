El PSOE afianzaría su ventaja sobre el PP en las elecciones autonómicas del 26 de mayo, ya que según revela el barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) de abril hecho público este jueves, sería la fuerza más votada en diez de las doce comunidades en las que se celebran los comicios, todas salvo Cantabria y Navarra, incluidas algunas que gobierna el PP, como Madrid y Castilla y León.
Los socialistas lograrían arrebatar al PP el liderazgo en la Comunidad de Madrid donde Ángel Gabilondo ganaría las elecciones. Aunque, para ello, necesitaría apoyos de otras formaciones de izquierdas, le bastaría con la suma de los votos de Más Madrid y de Unidas Podemos.
La encuesta otorga al PSOE la victoria en Aragón, Asturias, Extremadura, Baleares y Castilla-La Mancha. En Canarias también se haría con la victoria, pero para ello necesitaría pactar con Coalición Canaria -ahora en el gobierno-, que pasaría a ocupar la segunda posición.
El partido liderado por Sánchez sería la fuerza más votada en Madrid y Castilla y León, históricos feudos de los populares
En Cantabria seguiría siendo primera fuerza el Partido Regionalista (PRC) de Miguel Ángel Revilla, que revalidaría el liderazgo, y en Navarra ganaría Navarra Suma, pero sin mayoría para gobernar, misma situación que la del actual cuatripartito de gobierno Geroa Bai, EH Bildu, Podemos e IU, que no lograría mayoría y necesitaría el apoyo del PSN, segunda fuerza política según el CIS.
En Castilla y León, lideradas por el PP, ganaría el PSOE aunque con un reñido empate entre el bloque PP y Ciudadanos y la suma PSOE y Podemos, que podría mantener al PP en el gobierno con apoyo de Cs y Vox. El CIS otorga también la victoria al PSOE en Murcia y La Rioja. Sin embargo, en ambas los populares podrían seguir gobernando con los apoyos de Cs, Vox y el Partido Regionalista.
