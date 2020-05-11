Estás leyendo: Julio Anguita permanece estable dentro de la gravedad en la UCI

Izquierda Unida Julio Anguita permanece estable dentro de la gravedad en la UCI 

El excoordinador general de IU sigue con pronóstico grave después de que el pasado sábado sufriera una parada cardiorrespiratoria en su domicilio, tras lo que fue trasladado de urgencia al centro hospitalario.

Fotograma de la entrevista de Silvio a Julio Anguita, en Cultura x el cambio.
Imagen de archivo de Julio Anguita.

Córdoba

EFE

El excoordinador general de IU Julio Anguita permanece estable, dentro de la gravedad, ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba, según han informado fuentes sanitarias.

Anguita sigue con pronóstico grave después de que el pasado sábado sufriera una parada cardiorrespiratoria en su domicilio, tras lo que fue trasladado de urgencia al centro hospitalario.

El exlíder de IU se encontraba en su casa en el casco histórico de la capital cordobesa y una dotación del servicio sanitario 061 lo reanimó e intubó antes del traslado al hospital.

No es la primera vez que Julio Anguita sufre problemas de corazón, ya que tuvo un infarto en Barcelona en plena campaña electoral en 1993 y otro en Córdoba cinco años después.

