El Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores ha denunciado públicamente la contratación de uno de los militantes del PSOE que iba en las listas de las elecciones municipales para una labor reservada para parados y jornaleros. 

Fachada del Ayuntamiento de El Coronil. / FACEBOOK / EL CORONIL AYUNTAMIENTO
Fachada del Ayuntamiento de El Coronil. / EL CORONIL AYUNTAMIENTO

El Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores (SAT) ha denunciado públicamente la contratación irregular por parte del Ayuntamiento de El Coronil (Sevilla), gobernado por el PSOE, de un militante de ese partido para un puesto de gestión municipal en las obras del Plan de Fomento del Empleo Agrario (PROFEA).  

El trabajador es un militante del PSOE que, además fue el número siete en las listas de las últimas elecciones municipales, según fuentes del sindicato. "Lleva ya más de un año ininterrumpido trabajando de manera irregular", ha denunciado el SAT.

El sindicato ha exigido al Ayuntamiento que "cumpla con la Ley", en concreto con el artículo 13 del Real Decreto 939/1997 que especifica que la contratación para estos proyectos está reservada para parados y jornaleros. El SAT ha denunciado que el trabajador "se ha llevado el dinero de 30 jornaleros" como consecuencia del contrato irregular.

El SAT ha amenazado con "presentar una denuncia en la Fiscalía" en caso de que no se cumpla con su petición, ya que consideran que se están produciendo "abusos políticos y partidistas con el dinero público". 

