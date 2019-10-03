Público
PSOE José Blanco y Antonio Hernando fichan por una consultora para asesorar a instituciones

La consultora, que acaba de ser fundada en Madrid, tendrá  una oficina en pleno centro y sus clientes potenciales serán gobiernos e instituciones. Además, contarán con el abogado Esteban González Guitart, hijo de Esteban González Pons, actual portavoz popular en el Parlamento Europeo.

Collage Antonio Hernando y José Blanco. / EFE

Acento Asuntos Públicos, así se denominará la consultora de asuntos públicos en la que trabajarán José Blanco y Antonio Hernando, dos de grandes nombres propios del PSOE antes de la llegada de Sánchez.

José Blanco, el que fue ministro de Fomento se convertirá en el director ejecutivo de la consultora de asuntos públicos, tras anunciar en marzo que no volvería a presentarse como candidato para el Parlamento Europeo.

Antonio Hernando, que fue portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso y dimitió tras la victoria interna de Pedro Sánchez, será el director de la consultora.

La consultora, que según ha adelantado La Voz de Galiciaacaba de ser fundada en Madrid, contará con una oficina en pleno Recoletos (Madrid) y sus clientes potenciales serán gobiernos e instituciones.

"Ayudamos al mundo corporativo, a instituciones y a los gobiernos a afrontar proactivamente el contexto social, político y económico en España, Europa y Latinoamérica",  promulgan en la web de la consultora.

Además, según confirma El Confidencial, la consultora contará con el abogado Esteban González Guitart, hijo de Esteban González Pons, actual portavoz popular en el Parlamento Europeo.

