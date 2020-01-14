Juanma del Olmo será el director de Estrategia y Comunicación de la Vicepresidencia segunda de Derechos Sociales que dirige Pablo Iglesias. Este nombramiento ratifica a del Olmo como uno de los hombres de máxima confianza del nuevo vicepresidente y líder de Podemos.
Del Olmo también es el secretario de Comunicación de Podemos. Fuentes de la dirección del partido explican que, de momento, pasará a ocupar esta nueva función mientras continúa como secretario de Comunicación.
El nuevo director de Comunicación de la vicepresidencia también fue el responsable de las dos últimas campañas del partido morado. Iglesias destacó su labor de coordinación y estrategia de las campañas en los dos mítines finales, llegando a afirmar que fueron las mejores campañas de Podemos.
Del Olmo también fue diputado desde enero de 2015 hasta las elecciones de abril. El 28-A no consiguió revalidar su escaño por Toledo y el 10-N decidió no presentarse como diputado para dedicarse únicamente a la comunicación del partido.
Es consultor de comunicación y de Tecnologías de la Información y como secretario de Comunicación destaca que fue el artífice del 'tramabus'. Su papel en los últimos meses en la negociación con el Gobierno de coalición ha sido importante y mantiene una relación fluida con Iván Redondo, jefe de Gabinete de Pedro Sánchez.
El equipo más cercano de Iglesias termina de cerrarse con este puesto. El jefe de Gabinete será el exJemad Julio Rodríguez tras la salida de Pablo Gentili para incorporarse al Gobierno argentino el pasado mes de diciembre. Los secretarios de Estado de la vicepresidencia también están ya nombrados: de la Agenda 2030 será Ione Belarra y de Derechos Sociales será Nacho Alvárez.
Además, el jefe de Gabinete de Álvarez será el que ha sido hasta ahora su mano derecha en la Secretaría Económica de Podemos, el profesor de Economía Jorge Uxó.
