Los jueces confirman la prohibición de todas las marchas del 8M en Madrid

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha confirmado la prohibición de todas las manifestaciones convocadas para este lunes por el Día de la Mujer en Madrid, al apreciar "alto riesgo" de contagio y primar el derecho "a la salud, la integridad física y la vida de las personas" al de reunión.

Así lo acuerda el TSJM en cinco nuevas resoluciones notificadas esta tarde que rechazan el mismo número de recursos presentados por sindicatos y organizaciones feministas contra la prohibición acordada por la Delegación de Gobierno en Madrid, aplicando el mismo criterio que en los otros tres recursos desestimados anoche para celebrar actos este domingo.

