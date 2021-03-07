SalALaCalle: "A las 20.00 horas, todas en nuestros portales"; el llamamiento para el 8M en Madrid ante la prohibición de las manifestaciones

El movimiento feminista responde a la prohibición de la celebración de manifestaciones para este 8M en Madrid. "¿Que no nos dejan concentrarnos el 8M? Convirtamos Madrid entero en una concentración. Mañana, a las 20.00 horas, todas en nuestros portales haciendo ruido.
No podrán con nosotras", ha reivindicado la periodista y escritora Cristina Fallarás en Twitter.
Bajo el hashtag #SalALaCalle y #SalAlBalcón, Fallarás propone una alternativa para visibilizar la reivindicación feminista en la única comunidad donde se han prohibido los actos este lunes. Explica que "es la forma de salir a la calle y que esta vez no puedan criminalizarnos. Cada una ante su portal, en la acera".
Muchas mujeres se han querido sumar a la iniciativa y han lanzado mensajes en las redes sociales:
Es la forma de salir a la calle y que esta vez no puedan criminalizarnos.
Cada una ante su portal, en la acera.
Y todas a una, abarcar TODO MADRID EN LA CALLE, casa por casa, barrio a barrio.
PORQUE NOS LO PROHÍBEN.
Mañana lunes a las 20h.
Mañana lunes a las 20h.
— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) March 7, 2021
O todas o ninguna! #8M #8M2021 #SalAlaCalle
— Itziar Castro (@ItziarCastro) March 7, 2021
A LOS PORTALES, MADRILEÑAS!!!????????????????????
— ČėçiŁiÅ ???? (@Mcpey9E) March 7, 2021
Mañana, a las 20h saldremos a nuestros portales, ventanas o balcones. Se nos oirá en todas las calles de la ciudad. Este #8M2021 convertimos Madrid entero en una concentración.
— sandra sabatés (@sandrasabates11) March 7, 2021
Señoras madrileñas, salgan a sus portales, inunden a caceroladas sus calles. No se queden calladas. #SalALaCalle
@SalAlPortalMadrid20h https://t.co/BE5hspEidu
— Latanace (@Latanace) March 7, 2021
#SalAlPortalMadrid20h #8M2021 https://t.co/wnXUGiKYN5
— Elmakinista (@Elmakinista) March 7, 2021
Mañana #8M2021
— María San Miguel (@MariTriniSanMig) March 7, 2021
Gritemos bien alto #SalAlPortalMadrid20h
— Aurora García (@agarciagarcia) March 7, 2021
¡A la calle!????????
— larpi233???? (@larpi233) March 7, 2021
