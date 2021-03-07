Diario Público
#SalALaCalle: "A las 20.00 horas, todas en nuestros portales"; el llamamiento para el 8M en Madrid ante la prohibición de las manifestaciones

Marcha y batukada feminista en el CIE de Aluche, en Madrid (España), a 5 de marzo de 2021. / Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press
El movimiento feminista responde a la prohibición de la celebración de manifestaciones para este 8M en Madrid. "¿Que no nos dejan concentrarnos el 8M? Convirtamos Madrid entero en una concentración. Mañana, a las 20.00 horas, todas en nuestros portales haciendo ruido.
No podrán con nosotras", ha reivindicado la periodista y escritora Cristina Fallarás en Twitter.

Bajo el hashtag #SalALaCalle y #SalAlBalcón, Fallarás propone una alternativa para visibilizar la reivindicación feminista en la única comunidad donde se han prohibido los actos este lunes. Explica que "es la forma de salir a la calle y que esta vez no puedan criminalizarnos. Cada una ante su portal, en la acera".

Muchas mujeres se han querido sumar a la iniciativa y han lanzado mensajes en las redes sociales: