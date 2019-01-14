El juez del caso Villarejo, Manuel García Castellón, ha citado el próximo miércoles como testigos al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas y a su mujer, Rosalía Iglesias, en relación con la Operación Kitchen, que puso en marcha en 2013 el Ministerio del Interior para sustraerle documentos.
Según han confirmado fuentes jurídicas, ambos son parte de la docena de personas citadas esta semana por el nuevo juez del caso Tándem, entre los que figura también el propio excomisario José Villarejo, el principal investigado en la causa y que está citado el jueves, según las fuentes.
Bárcenas y su mujer están citados por la mañana y deberán contestar a las preguntas relacionadas con la pieza del caso de la Operación Kitchen, sobre la que ambos ya declararon como imputados en la Audiencia Nacional, aunque lo hicieron ante el juez José de la Mata, que investiga los papeles de la contabilidad b del PP que habrían estado en posesión de su extesorero.
La operación la puso en marcha en 2013 el Ministerio del Interior de Jorge Fernández Díaz con la ayuda del excomisario Villarejo y supuestamente se financió con fondos reservados, de donde habrían salido los 48.000 euros que pudo cobrar el chófer de Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, a cambio de robar los documentos. De hecho, Interior ha informado a la Audiencia Nacional de que se han hallado evidencias de que en Kitchen participaron policías y confidentes, algunos pagados con fondos reservados.
La Operación Kitchen ha dado lugar a otra línea de investigación con respecto a la caja B del PP y por ese motivo De la Mata interrogó el pasado 21 de diciembre al extesorero y a su mujer.
Bárcenas explicó entonces a De la Mata que su chófer llevó, por encargo suyo, documentos sobre la contabilidad paralela del partido desde la sede del PP a un estudio de restauración de su mujer, a la que también trasladó a Soto del Real cuando estuvo en prisión preventiva, así como una carpeta con documentos al despacho de su entonces abogado, información que, aseguró, después fue aportada.
Sostuvo además que esos papeles no eran tan relevantes para la causa en comparación con otros documentos que ya había aportado y descargó la responsabilidad en caso de que algo faltara en terceras personas.
Precisamente este lunes ha acudido a declarar Ríos como investigado ante García Castellón, se ha acogido a su derecho a no hacerlo y finalmente ha sido citado mañana de nuevo.
