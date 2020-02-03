El juez levanta el secreto de sumario de la pieza del caso Villarejo sobre el BBVA

madrid
El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha acordado el levantamiento del secreto del sumario de la pieza en la que se investigan los supuestos trabajos de espionaje encargados presuntamente por el BBVA al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo desde 2004 a 2017.
Fuentes jurídicas han informado de que el magistrado ya ha notificado a las partes el levantamiento del secreto, que se había mantenido desde el 4 de diciembre de 2018, fecha en la que se inició esta investigación dentro del caso Tándem.
Se trata de la pieza 9, en la que se investiga la supuesta contratación de Cenyt, empresa de Villarejo, para presuntos trabajos de espionaje desde 2004, cuando la constructora Sacyr trató sin éxito de tomar el control del grupo bancario, hasta 2017.
BBVA forma parte de los investigados en esta pieza. El juez le imputa delitos de cohecho, revelación de secretos y corrupción en los negocios por los pagos que presuntamente hizo durante años al excomisario.
El juez le imputa a BBVA delitos de cohecho, revelación de secretos y corrupción
En el auto en el que imputó a la entidad, el juez dio cuenta de sus sospechas de que "la cúpula" del BBVA consintió la contratación del excomisario para tareas de información y espionaje, en vista del "beneficio personal y empresarial" que le podían reportar.
Entre los cargos y excargos de la entidad imputados también figura el expresidente de la entidad Francisco González por cohecho y descubrimiento y revelación de secretos.
Cuando acudió a declarar ante el juez, González defendió ante los medios el trabajo "ejemplar" del grupo BBVA y de sus directivos, "sin perjuicio" de "alguna conducta individual de carácter irregular" que dijo desconocer.
