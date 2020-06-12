La jueza del 8-M archiva la investigación a Franco: no tuvo un conocimiento técnico del riesgo para la salud

madridActualizado:
La jueza del caso 8-M, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, archiva provisionalmente la investigación abierta al delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, Juan Manuel Franco, el único imputado, porque no tuvo un conocimiento "cierto, objetivo y técnico" del riesgo que para la salud pública entrañaban las manifestaciones autorizadas entre el 5 y el 14 de marzo, cuando se declaró el estado de alarma.
La magistrada titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid acuerda este sobreseimiento provisional tras la práctica de las diligencias de investigación acordadas en el procedimiento.
En el auto de archivo, Rodríguez-Medel concluye que no hay indicios suficientes de actuar delictivo en los hechos atribuidos a Franco por el presunto delito de prevaricación administrativa, del que estaba siendo investigado.
De todas las diligencias de investigación practicadas, añade el auto, se concluye que Franco no tuvo un "conocimiento cierto, objetivo y técnico del riesgo que para la salud de las personas entrañaba la realización de manifestaciones y concentraciones que no prohibió entre el 5 y el 14 de marzo. Entre ellas se encontraba la manifestación feminista del 8-M convocada por el Día de la Mujer.
La resolución señala también que el investigado "no recibió comunicación o instrucción sanitaria sobre este particular y tampoco la recabó de oficio de ninguna autoridad competente en el ámbito sanitario".
Franco no recibió ninguna instrucción sanitaria, ni la recabó de oficio ante ninguna autoridad competente, dice el auto
La magistrada concluye también que "ninguna persona física o jurídica, pública o privada, instó del delegado del Gobierno en Madrid que prohibiera o restringiera de alguna forma la celebración de concentraciones o manifestaciones" por razón de la covid-19.
La jueza, no obstante, deniega el sobreseimiento libre solicitado por la Abogacía del Estado.
Esta resolución puede ser recurrida ante el juzgado o en apelación ante la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid.
(Habrá ampliación).
