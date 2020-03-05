La jueza desoye a la Fiscalía y avala que Cuixart salga de prisión para ir a trabajar

BARCELONA
La jueza de vigilancia penitenciaria ha rechazado el recurso de la Fiscalía y ha autorizado la aplicación del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario al líder de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, que le permite salir de prisión cinco días a la semana, durante 9 horas y media la jornada, para ir a trabajar.
En un auto, la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Catalunya avala la decisión de la junta de tratamiento de la cárcel barcelonesa de Lledoners de flexibilizar el régimen penitenciario del líder de Òmnium al concluir que presenta un riesgo de reincidencia bajo, si bien insta al centro a comunicarle semanalmente la valoración de cómo evoluciona el interno.
El pasado 13 de febrero Cuixart fue el primero de los nueve presos del procés en salir de la cárcel para ir a trabajar unas horas al día en aplicación del artículo 100.2, una medida que también se ha aprobado para los exconsellers Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa y Joaquim Forn, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez.
(Habrá ampliación)
