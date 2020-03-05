Estás leyendo: La jueza desoye a la Fiscalía y avala que Cuixart salga de prisión para ir a trabajar

La jueza desoye a la Fiscalía y avala que Cuixart salga de prisión para ir a trabajar

El líder de Òmnium fue el primero de los nueve presos del 'procés' en salir de la cárcel unas horas al día.

13/02/2020.- El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha salido esta mañana de la prisión barcelonesa de Lledoners con un permiso de 72 horas para ir a trabajar que le concedió la Junta de Tratamiento del centro y que avaló una juez de vigilancia
El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, a su salida de la prisión barcelonesa de Lledoners. - EFE

BARCELONA

EFE

La jueza de vigilancia penitenciaria ha rechazado el recurso de la Fiscalía y ha autorizado la aplicación del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario al líder de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, que le permite salir de prisión cinco días a la semana, durante 9 horas y media la jornada, para ir a trabajar.

En un auto, la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Catalunya avala la decisión de la junta de tratamiento de la cárcel barcelonesa de Lledoners de flexibilizar el régimen penitenciario del líder de Òmnium al concluir que presenta un riesgo de reincidencia bajo, si bien insta al centro a comunicarle semanalmente la valoración de cómo evoluciona el interno.

El pasado 13 de febrero Cuixart fue el primero de los nueve presos del procés en salir de la cárcel para ir a trabajar unas horas al día en aplicación del artículo 100.2, una medida que también se ha aprobado para los exconsellers Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa y Joaquim Forn, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez.

(Habrá ampliación)

