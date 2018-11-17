Público
Julian Assange, imputado en secreto en EEUU

“Que el gobierno presente cargos penales contra alguien por publicar información veraz es un camino peligroso para una democracia”, ha dicho el abogado del activista de WikiLeaks.

El fundador de Wikileaks, Julian Assange. - REUTERS

El fundador de WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, ha sido imputado en secreto en EEUU después de que el Departamento de justicia de Estados Unidos presentara cargos contra él, informa The New York Times.

Según detalla el diario norteamericano, funcionarios del Departamento de Justicia pidieron a los fiscales que elaboraran un borrador de acusación contra el activista. Aunque la idea era que la imputación fuera secreta, los cargos salieron a la luz el 15 de noviembre después de que los fiscales los mencionaran sin darse cuenta.

Assange ha vivido recluido en la Embajada de Ecuador en Londres y, de ser imputado por cargos de corte federal, podría ser arrestado y extraditado a los EEUU, aunque todo estaría sujeto a un proceso de largos pasos.

La revelación de la imputación se dio en la presentación sin sellar en un caso de crímenes sexuales aparentemente sin relación con el caso de Assange.

El abogado de Assange, Barry Pollack, por su parte, ha denunciado los hechos y ha asegurado que "La noticia de que cargos penales aparentemente han sido presentados contra Assange es incluso más preocupante que la manera fortuita en la que esa información fue revelada”, escribió en un correo electrónico al que ha tenido acceso New York Times.

“Que el gobierno presente cargos penales contra alguien por publicar información veraz es un camino peligroso para una democracia”, concluía.

Desde el Departamento de Justicia han rechazado hacer declaracoines al respecto 

