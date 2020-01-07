Público
Junqueras ya figura como eurodiputado en la web del Parlamento Europeo

Oriol Junqueras, Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín ya son tratados como miembros de la Cámara después de que este lunes se les reconociera como tal. Deben tomar posesión el próximo 13 de enero. 

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, en el Congreso de los Diputados el pasado mes de mayo. / Europa Press

El Parlamento Europeo ya ha reconocido a Oriol Junqueras, Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín como eurodiputados en su web. Así, los representantes políticos han pasado a ser tratados como miembros de la Cámara después de que este lunes la cámara reconociera a Junqueras como eurodiputado pese a la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC), que falló en contra de recogiera su acta.

Según el comunicado, Junqueras, Puigdemont y Comín deberán tomar posesión como eurodiputados el próximo 13 de enero. El texto no hace ninguna referencia a la postura de la Junta Electoral Central y deja el peso de la decisión final sobre el Tribunal Supremo.

Los tres líderes independentistas ya figuran en la página web del Parlamento Europeo, aunque Carles Puigdemont y Toni Comín aparecen sin foto.

Captura de pantalla de la web del Parlamento Europeo.

El documento emitido el lunes explica que la Eurocámara, tras la sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE (TJUE) del pasado 19 de diciembre, tomará nota de su elección como diputados europeos en el inicio de la sesión plenaria que comenzará el próximo lunes en Estrasburgo (Francia) y con carácter retroactivo desde el 2 de julio de 2019.

