El Parlamento Europeo reconoce a Junqueras como eurodiputado pese a la decisión de la JEC 

La Eurocámara informa a través de un comunicado de que el dirigente de ERC puede tomar posesión de su escaño.

ÚLTIMA HORA

El Parlamento Europeo ha informado a través de un comunicado de que reconoce como eurodiputado a Oriol Junqueras. Lo hace después de que la Junta Electoral Central fallara en contra de que el dirigente de ERC recogiera su acta de diputado.

(Habrá ampliación)

