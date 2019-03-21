La Junta Electoral Central ha decidido poner en manos de la Fiscalía la actuación del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en relación con la exposición de lazos amarillos y banderas esteladas en edificios públicos. La JEC solicita que se investigue si se trata de un posible delito de desobediencia.
Una decisión que se produce tras más de dos hora de reunión, en la que también se ha ordenado al conseller de Interior que los Mossos procedan a retirar los carteles sobre los presos que Torra ha colocado este jueves en la fachada del Palau. A lo que habría que sumar también la apertura de un expediente sancionador contra el Govern que podría suponer la imposición de multas de hasta 3.000 euros.
La Junta Electoral Central así lo ha decidido tras la última maniobra de Torra para sortear la prohibición de exponer lazos amarillos y esteladas en edificios públicos, cuando este jueves ha tapado la pancarta del lazo amarillo en el Palau de la Generalitat con otra que reivindica la libertad de expresión bajo el lema bajo el lema "libertad presos políticos", siguiendo la recomendación del Síndic de Greuges de retirar los lazos amarillos en período electoral.
El cambio en la fachada del Palau llega tras haber vencido, hace más de 24 horas, el último plazo que la Junta había brindado al president para quitar los los símbolos de los edificios públicos de la Generalitat.
(Habrá ampliación)
