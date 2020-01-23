Estás leyendo: El Supremo se inclina por mantener la inhabilitación de Torra

El Supremo se inclina por mantener la inhabilitación de Torra

Los magistrados del Alto Tribunal no creen asumible la pretensión del president, que entiende que la JEC carece de competencia para inhabilitarle y que por ello debe mantener su escaño hasta que, al menos se resuelva sobre el fondo del asunto. 

El President de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en una comparecencia. EFE
El President de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en una comparecencia. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

La Sala de lo Contencioso-administrativo del Tribunal Supremo finalmente rechazará acoger la pretensión de la defensa del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, –respaldada por la Fiscalía– y no suspende la ejecutividad de la la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central del pasado 3 de enero, que retiró al mandatario catalán su credencial de diputado en el Parlament.

Los magistrados del Alto Tribunal no creen asumible la pretensión de Torra, que entiende que la JEC carece de competencia para inhabilitarle y que por ello debe mantener su escaño hasta que, al menos se resuelva sobre el fondo del asunto. Tienen previsto comunicar su decisión este jueves han informado a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas.

En un escrito presentado el pasado viernes, la Fiscalía del Supremo acogió el argumento de la defensa al entender que , "en orden a la prudente y equilibrada preservación" de los intereses en conflicto, la petición de Torra hasta que la Sala de lo contencioso-administrativo del TS resuelva si la decisión de la JEC es conforme o no a derecho debería aceptarse.

En su informe, el Ministerio Público iba más allá y reconocía la existencia de dudas jurídicas sobre la competencia del órgano electoral para retirar la credencial de diputado a Torra, señalando como "asumibles" los argumentos de la defensa cuando asegura que dichas atribuciones las tiene únicamente el Parlament de Catalunya. El documento, firmado por el fiscal jefe de lo Contencioso en el alto tribunal, Pedro Crespo, expresaba sus dudas al entender que la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (LOREG) "no atribuye ni reconoce en ningún momento a la Junta Electoral Central facultades o competencia alguna para: anular por su propia autoridad las credenciales de los diputados que ya están ejerciendo su mandato y declarar vacantes sus escaños".

Por su parte, el president de la Generalitat alegaba que se tiene que suspender la decisión de la JEC hasta que el Supremo resuelva sobre el fondo del asunto porque su ejecución puede ocasionarle "perjuicios de imposible reparación, incluida la vulneración de derechos fundamentales".

