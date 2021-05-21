Junts baraja situar al ex número dos de la Fundación La Caixa como consejero de Economía de la Generalitat

barcelona
Junts baraja proponer al nuevo presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, que Jaume Giró sea el próximo conseller de Economía de la Generalitat, han informado fuentes conocedoras a Europa Press.
Según ha publicado el diario Ara, Junts le ha propuesto para el cargo, aunque no será vicepresidente del Govern, cargo que hasta ahora compaginó Aragonès con el conseller de Economía, una cartera que esta legislatura pasa de tener un titular propuesto por ERC a ser propuesto por Junts.
Fuentes conocedoras han explicado a Europa Press que el secretario general de Junts, Jordi Sànchez, ha propuesto a Giró, aunque falta el visto bueno del líder del partido, el expresidente Carles Puigdemont, y además hay dirigentes de la formación escépticos porque creen que una cartera de este peso debería dirigirla un miembro del propio partido.
