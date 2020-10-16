Estás leyendo: La Justicia avala las restricciones del Govern catalán para frenar los contagios

Segunda ola La Justicia avala las restricciones del Govern catalán para frenar los contagios

El TSJC ha autorizado, con un voto particular en contra, las medidas planteadas por la Generalitat, entre las que se incluye el cierre de bares y restaurantes.

Vista de los locales de ocio del frente marítimo en la Barceloneta este viernes. EFE/Alejandro García.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha avalado las nuevas medidas restrictivas acordadas por el Govern para atajar el repunte del coronavirus, entre ellas la limitación de reuniones a un máximo de seis personas.

Según ha informado el alto tribunal catalán este viernes, la sala contenciosa del TSJC ha autorizado, con un voto particular en contra, las medidas planteadas por el Govern, entre las que también se incluye el cierre de bares y restaurantes, que necesitaban el aval judicial, ya que afectaban a derechos fundamentales, como limitar las reuniones a un máximo de seis personas, suspender la actividad presencial en universidades y la reducción de aforo en espacios de culto.

Las nuevas restricciones decretadas por el Govern para la contención de la covid han entrado en vigor después de publicarse esta madrugada en el Diario Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC), a excepción de tres apartados que estaban condicionados a la autorización previa por parte del TSJC.

